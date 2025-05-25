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Ann Bassetti's avatar
Ann Bassetti
May 25, 2025

A deep bow of gratitude to Olya and all Ukrainians for so bravely standing up to the biggest bully with the worst weapons. I am sickened by Trump and Vance’s inclinations to appease Putin instead of wholeheartedly helping defend Ukraine.

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Doughboy
May 25, 2025

I fear her message will fall on deaf ears; although, I certainly hope not. I can’t fathom what is currently happening to those still behind Putin’s new ‘Iron Wall.’ Were Ukrainians summarily executed in place like Mariupol, who haven’t seen freedom in 3 years? What about towns that have only recently found themselves under that dark shroud of Putin’s reconquest—I can’t imagine what is not coming out because of the control of the narrative, and the language disparities that don’t allow the many stories to come out.

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