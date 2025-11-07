The Next Move

Jennifer Anderson
2h

Destroying the East wing unilaterally with no notice made me feel violated. The White House doesn’t belong to him. This entire project should be stopped and his ballroom fund used to rebuild the East wing.

Protect the Vote
5h

Cheeto And The Nazis Have Been Exposed As To Who They Are

Cheeto and his fellow Nazi sychophants in the half destroyed Black House….Cheeto’s looming black cloud has descended on the People’s House

Demented and malignant narcissist Cheeto spins one false narrative after another He and Just Dance Vance do not care about the inflicted pain on Americans regarding food security and inflation The Nazis DO NOT care about the American people But WE the People are tired of his utter nonsense and gibberish

Cheeto has made the presidency and the government his personal piggy bank just like billionaires Musk, Theil, and Karp have been on the “take”, parasites that they are So they have shown they DO NOT care about governing….they are greedy and want only power

The public is beginning to understand that the Nazis want to blow up government versus the D’s that want government to work for WE the People Sometimes it takes a really awful experience for us to understand the value of what we have It happened with Hitler when we realized the atrocities and declared never again And now we’re learning lessons from Cheeto’s Nazi party

