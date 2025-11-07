Moves That Matter: The People Make Their Move
Unpacking elections and their consequences.
Keeping track of everything is… exhausting. So this weekly roundup will highlight the moves that matter (hence the name!).
On Tuesday, millions of Americans cast their vote in the first major elections since Trump’s second term. This week, Moves That Matter is breaking down what the shifting board means for the future of American democracy—and reminding us what is at stake.
Your support makes all of this happen, and we want to give a special shout out to our premium subscribers! Now through tomorrow, November 8, we’re offering 30% off an annual premium subscription. Premium subscribers get access to exclusive benefits like live Zoom calls with Garry Kasparov. Don’t miss out on this deal—upgrade today!
Thanks, as always, for your readership and support!
— The Next Move team
Check, Not Checkmate
The board is shifting, and Democrats are making bold moves. Big wins in Virginia, New Jersey, California, and Pennsylvania may feel like checkmate—but the game isn’t over, and plenty of pieces are still in play.
The Price of Loyalty
Last month, seven million took to the streets to protest the Trump administration. Earlier this week, millions voted for the opposition. As election night showed us, the match can change quickly—and those who break the social contract may not be insulated from political consequences
Keeping the Game Competitive
Many Americans are liberal. Many are moderate. And many are conservative. While the Republican Party has excused abuses under President Trump, America needs a healthy conservative movement and a competitive market of ideas.
Moves That Matter… Less
There’s no question that we’re seeing leaders flooding the zone—dominating headlines with noise to distract you from seeing the moves that mattered.
Each week, we’ll cut through the noise and raise a flag when something looks like a red herring: the cheap moves, shiny side quests, and headline-grabbers that keep you from seeing the whole board.
Trump’s Gatsby Soirée
This week, headlines grabbed at a Great Gatsby themed party at Mar-a-Lago—Trump’s latest bash while the government stays shut down. Tone deaf? Perhaps a bit. Trump also seems more Tom Buchanan than Jay Gatsby, but that’s another story. But in the larger game, is this truly a move that matters—or a just distraction from seeing the real plays shaping democracy’s future?
Let us know your thoughts and check back next week to see what The Next Move community is saying. And tell us in the comments what moves you think matter the most!
Last week we asked readers to sum up their views on the White House East Wing destruction. Two thirds of you seemed to think this was not, in fact, a move that mattered less. We’d love to hear why! Let us know in the comments.
The results are in…🥁
On the fence about becoming a paid subscriber? We have a special offer to make the decision easier for you: $49 for an annual subscription—a 30% discount—ending tomorrow, November 8. Paid subscribers get exclusive benefits like interactive Zoom calls with Garry Kasparov.
Destroying the East wing unilaterally with no notice made me feel violated. The White House doesn’t belong to him. This entire project should be stopped and his ballroom fund used to rebuild the East wing.
Cheeto And The Nazis Have Been Exposed As To Who They Are
Cheeto and his fellow Nazi sychophants in the half destroyed Black House….Cheeto’s looming black cloud has descended on the People’s House
Demented and malignant narcissist Cheeto spins one false narrative after another He and Just Dance Vance do not care about the inflicted pain on Americans regarding food security and inflation The Nazis DO NOT care about the American people But WE the People are tired of his utter nonsense and gibberish
Cheeto has made the presidency and the government his personal piggy bank just like billionaires Musk, Theil, and Karp have been on the “take”, parasites that they are So they have shown they DO NOT care about governing….they are greedy and want only power
The public is beginning to understand that the Nazis want to blow up government versus the D’s that want government to work for WE the People Sometimes it takes a really awful experience for us to understand the value of what we have It happened with Hitler when we realized the atrocities and declared never again And now we’re learning lessons from Cheeto’s Nazi party