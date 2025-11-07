Keeping track of everything is… exhausting. So this weekly roundup will highlight the moves that matter (hence the name!).

On Tuesday, millions of Americans cast their vote in the first major elections since Trump’s second term. This week, Moves That Matter is breaking down what the shifting board means for the future of American democracy—and reminding us what is at stake.

Check, Not Checkmate

The board is shifting, and Democrats are making bold moves. Big wins in Virginia, New Jersey, California, and Pennsylvania may feel like checkmate—but the game isn’t over, and plenty of pieces are still in play.

Trump’s Mamdani Math and the Mikie Sherrill Alternative Garry Kasparov · Nov 5 At first glance, Trump endorsing Cuomo looks like one scandal-ridden bully backing another. But as Garry Kasparov explains, it was a strategic play to poison Cuomo and boost Mamdani—whose extremist appeal could sink the Democrats in the long term. Trump’s calculation? Every vote for Mamdani in New York nets ten Republican votes in the heartland. Read full story

The Price of Loyalty

Last month, seven million took to the streets to protest the Trump administration. Earlier this week, millions voted for the opposition. As election night showed us, the match can change quickly—and those who break the social contract may not be insulated from political consequences

A Higher Duty: The Military's Obligations to the Constitution Alexander Vindman · Nov 2 Service members swear an oath to the Constitution, not a president. With the National Guard in the streets of America’s cities, RDI Board Member Alexander Vindman calls on our nation’s men and women in uniform to remember their civic duty. His warning: when the Trump era passes loyalty to a president won’t provide protection from violating that oath. Read full story

Keeping the Game Competitive

Many Americans are liberal. Many are moderate. And many are conservative. While the Republican Party has excused abuses under President Trump, America needs a healthy conservative movement and a competitive market of ideas.

Moves That Matter… Less

There’s no question that we’re seeing leaders flooding the zone—dominating headlines with noise to distract you from seeing the moves that mattered.

Each week, we’ll cut through the noise and raise a flag when something looks like a red herring: the cheap moves, shiny side quests, and headline-grabbers that keep you from seeing the whole board.

Trump’s Gatsby Soirée

This week, headlines grabbed at a Great Gatsby themed party at Mar-a-Lago—Trump’s latest bash while the government stays shut down. Tone deaf? Perhaps a bit. Trump also seems more Tom Buchanan than Jay Gatsby, but that’s another story. But in the larger game, is this truly a move that matters—or a just distraction from seeing the real plays shaping democracy’s future?

Last week we asked readers to sum up their views on the White House East Wing destruction. Two thirds of you seemed to think this was not, in fact, a move that mattered less. We’d love to hear why! Let us know in the comments.

The results are in…🥁

