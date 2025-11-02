The Next Move

Donna Ferrari
10h

I am a 76 yr old Army brat. I say that with great pride. I traveled with my family to multiple assignments world-wide and saw first hand the pride the military showed the USA. To have that pride put into question by a President hurts my soul. I hope all military men and women will stand up for our Constitution and not one man. If nothing else the Nurenberg trials showed us the falsehood of folloing orders blindly - now is not the time for lack of courage.

PNW Garden Lady
9h

Col Vindman I believe we are beyond this. I don’t believe the midterms will be allowed to stand. He is going to say “rigged” and use ICE and the national guard against protestors …it’s too late, I fear. This is why they have hired a federal police force! They are treating US Citizens just as poorly as immigrants! Our current democratic leaders are not understanding what’s happening and are under-reacting!

