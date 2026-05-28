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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
6h

As horrible life-threatening accidents may be, they do give us cause to reflect and reprioritze our lives toward what really matters. May your body and soul continue to mend and become stronger than ever!

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Elizabeth K. Baker's avatar
Elizabeth K. Baker
6h

So very glad you have survived this terrible accident intact. I am glad to know you received good medical care and are on your way home. Thank you for all you do and I hope you heal up quickly.

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