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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
7h

Thank you, Mark Kelly, for speaking out against the darkness and tyranny of a mad mad out to destroy our country and democracy. Bravo!

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Maxine Hunter's avatar
Maxine Hunter
7h

Thank you, Mark Kelly. Your leadership in these not-normal times is need. Take care.

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