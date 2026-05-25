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Thomas Warren's avatar
Thomas Warren
12h

Highly recommend on YouTube Jay in Kyiv, Prof Gerdes, Jason Jay Smart and Anna from Ukraine. Russia is being decimated and is in societal collapse. Demographics alone will take a century to recover if at all. Jay in Kyiv shows copious video from drones and gives a holistic view. It’s amazing what Ukraine is doing. Empathy always beats psychopathy. Love always wins.

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JimmyAnderson's avatar
JimmyAnderson
4h

F#ck Russia and F#ck Putin.

F#cking genocidal maniacs !!

Slava Ukraini 💛💙 Heroyam Slava

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