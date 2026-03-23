The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
5h

The train journey captures what so many people miss sitting in DC think tanks: Ukraine’s reality is endurance, not theory. Four years of no flights. Overnight trains through war zones. Millions of people living what looks like WWII footage but is actually Sunday commute.

My great-grandparents left Ukraine generations ago. Reading this, I’m thinking about what they fled, what they hoped they were leaving behind, and how history doesn’t stay buried just because we want it to.

Your mom made the reverse journey fifty years ago when USSR collapse was “unimaginable.” Now you’re going back during a war that was “unthinkable” a few years ago. That’s the pattern, history doesn’t run on rails, and the things we assume are permanent turn out to be contingent.

The RAND prediction and the “realist” school kept saying Ukraine would fold because their models don’t account for what people will fight for when the alternative is erasure. They measured military hardware ratios and assumed behavior follows from material advantage. Turns out humans don’t optimize the way spreadsheets predict. They lack behavioral understanding.

The $15M in direct aid matters more than ten think tank papers. You can’t grasp what resilience looks like from a conference room. You have to ride the train.

Looking forward to the dispatches.

—Johan

Reply
Share
Lidia's avatar
Lidia
2h

Thank you!!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture