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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
7h

Cheeto’s Corruption Of Conservatism

The always brilliant Thom Hartmann over at Raw Story(https://bit.ly/3OBrVZm) writes a distillation piece on today’s “conservative” movement aka the CNPP(Conservative Nazi Pedo Party) explaining its evolution since Eisenhower in the 1950’s to today’s dysmorphic conservatism that supports inequality based on a financial platform where government works only for the wealthy

This type of “I’ve got mine, screw you” political attitude currently has permeated all 3 levels of government and is far from what the conservative movement in the 1950’s meant which was to not radically or rapidly change society without first thinking through the consequences in detail, and then, when you do decide to make changes to the rules of society, you move forward in measured increments. Conservatively

Over decades of policies to ravage the principle that all men/women are created equal and aided by the likes of the John Birch Society, Reagan’s demand to cut social safety net programs, and Clarence Thomas’ corruption of SCOTUS, today’s conservative movement has become a fascist haven for the plutocratic wealthy class(Musk, Theil, Karp) willing to strike any corrupt deal that furthers their ends(Cheeto, Jared, Don Jr)

WE the People have slowly unconsciously witnessed the wealthy take over our country and turn it into a quagmire of corruption and graft It’s time to wake up and demand a equality and restore accountability

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Lydia Sugarman's avatar
Lydia Sugarman
5h

Liu Xiaobo. Li Qiaochu. Yaqui Wang. Shining examples to look up to while we fight to regain our democracy. Will we meet the challenges and sacrifices as they have?

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