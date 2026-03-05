The Next Move

The Next Move

The Iranian Martyr Makes The Iranian War A Religious One: Inevitable Consequence Of CNPP

The murder to the aged cancer stricken Khamenei by Israeli forces has turned him into a Muslim martyr This has put our Nazi regime on the spot and in response Hegseth now says that this conflict is a biblically sanctioned religious one, Muslim vs Christianity/Jewish religions This makes this conflict a terrible, dangerous, reckless, and emotional catastrophe There are many emotionally charged Shia Muslims in the Middle Eastern region who view the US Israeli warring coalition creating a religious war Because of this this has the high probability of expanding to many nations in the region

The fascist Netanyahu has long wanted this moment because Iran through its terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis have threatened his theocratic Jewish state As an oppressive warmongering far right Israeli government with the defiantly not giving in to the need for a two state solution, this theocratic state has induced Cheeto’s Dept of War because they are equal religious warmongers

But Netanyahu has coopted the American far right warmongers and it’s right up CNPP’s(Christian Nationalist Pedo Party) mission, to create a “Christian” nation standing up against all pagan states The moniker of CNPP is just an political excuse to create a fascist strongman, autocratic government As Parnas reports, commanders are reportedly telling troops the Iran war is “all part of God’s divine plan,” with one noncommissioned officer alleging a commander said “President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth”

