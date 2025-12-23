The Next Move

The Last Moderate Standing
36m

Humankind just can’t seem to find a way to coexist. Language, ethnicity, religion, sex, skin tones, birth cohorts (boomer, millennial, etc.), country of origin, economic philosophy, political philosophy, wealth status, job status, province/State, educational attainment, ball teams, and who here first, a NYC “Co-Op” (ha,ha,ha what an oxymoron) or a suburban HOA, ad infinitum, we will find a way to argue over shit.

Russ
3hEdited

Curious about my ancestors, I traced them back. The first came on the second voyage of the Mayflower. The last to arrive in the US was in the late 1700's. I guess that I qualify as a so-called heritage American. But let me say point blank, I reject the term and its isolationist connotation. The best have long come to these shores for the opportunity it gave them and it has continued that way up to the present. But the best are not necessarily the wealthiest. A person's worth are intrinsically what they are as an individual. What they bring to the commonweal is.

