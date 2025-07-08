The Next Move

The Next Move

S J M
Jul 8

There is a huge difference between ICE and the Stasi and Gestapo. The Stasi and Gestapo didn’t wear masks.

Fatima Abo Alasrar
Jul 8

In Syria, they were known as 'mukhabarat.' In Iran, 'SAVAK,' then "Basij." Every authoritarian system needs its enforcement arm and 1:400 ratio is getting so uncomfortably close to those models. We used to study these systems to avoid them, not replicate them. This can't end well.

