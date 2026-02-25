The Next Move

RightsforAllIncarnateSpirit
3h

That's what Black Hawk said. . . This "homeland" was stolen from him.

. . . or are we talking about immigrants? For the most part, they were defending their lives by seeking refuge here, not their "culture."

Everyone is entitled to culture, subcultures and common cultures, familial cultures, whatever, but for how meaningful culture feels, it is still, from a spiritual perspective, illusory.

When this idea of defending one's culture comes up, it implies that it is under attack. But when a culture requires that other cultures be eradicated as an expression of itself, that's something else far more threatening to the human species and the human spirit.

If one culture requires that another be denied, it has no place in American society.

David Perry
3h

BRILLIANT.

