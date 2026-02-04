The Next Move

elliott oberman
5h

He Told us in the beginning, that you only have to vote for me Once running for President, but he really meant Dictator! Steve Bannon openly claims ICE will be stationed at voting sites in November. And move on from Epstein, he was a friend of mine, and all the little girls loved me and how!

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Donald Trump and host of the “War Room” show, has pushed baseless claims that recent and future U.S. elections are “stolen,” and is now making the following threat: “We ‘re going to have ICE surround the polls…We’ll never again allow an election to be stolen.”

"Authoritarianism, said out loud," said Adam Kinzinger, a former House Republican and now staunch Trump critic. Indeed, it's dangerous. Election officials in some Democrat-run states are already preparing for potential federal intrusion in the midterms, CNN reported last week.

Sharon Bouchard
5h

Naming things like this is not the American Way, but when the madness is over we will follow the ancient Roman solution of damnatio memoriae.

