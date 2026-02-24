The Next Move

The Next Move

Ian Douglas Rushlau
8h

"when an American chooses to play for the Chinese team they are acting as the mouthpiece for an agenda. Dictators have used sports to burnish their reputations going all the way back to the infamous 1936 Olympics in Berlin and beyond. To be an American on Team CCP is to willingly support that effort. Eileen Gu lends a human face to an ugly system."

Simple truth.

Victoria B
8h

I saw the NBC piece about her where she was dashing between modeling shoots, class, and practice, thinking: why? Why would they glamorize her? They wasted airtime on her, when they could have focused on an American or one of our European friends racing against our team, like maybe a Ukrainian.

