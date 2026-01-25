The Next Move

Johan
7h

Here is also what’s enraging: Mark Carney stood up at Davos and spoke truth to power while the rest of Europe sat on their hands applauding politely.

Where’s Macron’s follow-through? Where’s Scholz? Where’s Starmer? Carney drew the line. He said clearly: we’re building what comes next, with or without America. And then what? European leaders go home and do what exactly?

Wake the f*** up, Europe.

You’re watching state terror unfold in American cities. Federal agents murdering people on camera. Secret detention centers. Forced disappearances. The regime threatening your sovereignty, your alliances, your economic security. And your response is standing ovations and strongly worded statements?

Here’s what meaningful pushback looks like: Boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA. Full stop. Make it hurt. You don’t send teams to a country operating paramilitary death squads in its cities. You don’t legitimize a regime kidnapping students for speech, detaining five-year-olds as bait, murdering nurses in the streets.

Activate the Anti-Coercion Instrument completely. Not threats. Action. Sanction regime officials. Freeze assets of corporations benefiting from Venezuelan oil theft. Expel US forces from European bases. Build defense independence now, not eventually.

Support Minneapolis directly. Send international observers. Document the atrocities. Provide sanctuary for those fleeing. Amplify what’s happening so the regime can’t operate in darkness.

Here’s what we can also do:

Write to all European embassies in Washington urging them to push back; all of their emails are online.

You can call them too.

In fact, call US embassies overseas too, and tell those people that are working there, on our taxpayer money, that they are not fulfilling their oath of office—-it states right there, in the oath “protect against enemies foreign and domestic”.

Pathetic!

The USA has become a disease spreading authoritarianism globally. Carney gets it. He’s the only major leader with the courage to say it plainly. The rest of Europe needs to follow through or admit they’re just waiting to see if appeasing the bully works.

It won’t. Argentina’s neighbors tried appeasement during the Dirty War too. It just gave the regime time to kill more people.

Push back now. Meaningfully. Or watch this spread.

— Johan

Former foreign service officer

John Clark
7h

Trump encouraged, incited, and ultimately pardoned a mob to storm the Capitol because it was full of people he hated.

He's doing the exact same thing in Minneapolis.

The former was full of people who wouldn't lie and certify him as the winner. The latter is full of people who are Somali and created a "sanctuary city".

Where is next place he'll sic his mob because it's full of people he hates? Copenhagen? Toronto? San Francisco? The Supreme Court?

