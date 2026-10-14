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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
Oct 14

Charles Krauthammer made actual conservatives proud. He was the best. I miss his insight and wisdom.

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Paul Napper's avatar
Paul Napper
Oct 14Edited

I think we’re well beyond the “temptation” phase. We ought to be asking what is wrong with the conservative soul that it so easily has embraced authoritarianism. It’s almost as if this was always the plan, that it’s in the DNA. The conservative movement has a significant reckoning to undertake.

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