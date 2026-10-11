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Al Saibini's avatar
Al Saibini
Oct 11

Patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when they deserve it.

- Mark Twain

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Mats Williander's avatar
Mats Williander
Oct 11

With a clown in the White House, the White House becomes a circus.

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