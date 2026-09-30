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Brian V. Mann's avatar
Brian V. Mann
Sep 30

Many have paid the ultimate price fighting evil dictators. Alexei Navalny among the most prominent. Putin is a weak little man that hides in a gelded palace. He fears you and others. Thank you for your work.

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Mark Brumbaugh's avatar
Mark Brumbaugh
Sep 30

Putin's tool is in the White House.

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