The Next Move

The Next Move

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An Indicator of Societal Health

A conversation on violence and antisemitism.
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Linda Chavez's avatar
Evan Gottesman's avatar
The Next Move, Linda Chavez, and Evan Gottesman
Mar 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Older/Wiser is now available on Spotify!

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