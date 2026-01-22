The Next Move

Fatima Abo Alasrar
14h

I know many people look at Iran and think why should America care, but the reality is that the regime’s survival fuels the very conflicts around the world. From the drones hitting Ukrainian cities to the proxies threatening global trade in the Red Sea, the Islamic Republic of Iran is the common denominator of global instability. This is not to support a foreign war but to deeply understand that there is a need to stand with protestors; we need to see the bravery of the Iranians fighting from within. Their state is breaking apart under its own cruelty.

Grateful to have contributed to this...the heartache and what the protestors are going through deserve attention.

elliott oberman
12h

Freedom is for free, no charges of money, no danger!

