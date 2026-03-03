The Next Move

Discussion about this post

The Iranian Martyr Makes The Iranian War A Religious One: Inevitable Consequence Of CNPP

The murder to the aged cancer stricken Khamenei by Israeli forces has turned him into a Muslim martyr This has put our Nazi regime on the spot and in response Hegseth now says that this conflict is a religious one, Muslim vs Christianity/Jewish religions This makes this conflict a terrible, dangerous, reckless. emotional catastrophe There are many emotionally charged Shia Muslims in the Middle Eastern region who view the US Israeli warring coalition is creating a religious war Because of this this has the high probability of expanding to many nations in the region

The fascist Netanyahu has long wanted this moment because Iran through its terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and Houthis have always threatened his theocratic Jewish state As an oppressive warmongering far right Israeli government with the difficulty to give in to the need for a two state solution, this theocratic state has induced Cheeto’s Dept of War because they are equally warmongers

But the issue is that Netanyahu has coopted the American far right warmongers and it’s right up CNPP’s(Christian Nationalist Pedo Party) mission, to create a “Christian” nation standing up against all pagan states The moniker of CNPP is just an political excuse to create a fascist strongman, autocratic government

I've come to believe that when Skynet arrives, it probably won't send skeletal androids to nuke us. It'll more likely generate deepfakes that provoke us into nuking ourselves.

