Evan Gottesman is the director of communications and special projects at the Renew Democracy Initiative and managing editor of The Next Move.

On Saturday, February 28, the United States and Israel launched a coordinated attack against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Before the day was out, the Israeli Air Force had killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, along with a number of other senior leaders. American and Israeli strikes also severely damaged Iran’s military infrastructure.

Ayatollah Khamenei is not going to be brought back to life. The world as it existed before February 28 cannot be restored. We should long for neither.

Under Khamenei’s rule, Iran orchestrated attacks on embassies, diplomats, and dissidents, including assassination plots on American soil. The Islamic Republic propped up dictators and terrorists in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, and Gaza, and equipped the Russian military with deadly drones in Ukraine.

Khamenei’s was also a virulently antisemitic regime, and its fingerprints could be found on all sorts of violent schemes targeting Jews—most notoriously the 1994 bombing of a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires.

Worst of all was the bloody domestic repression carried out in Khamenei’s name. Just a month ago, the Iranian government murdered tens of thousands of protesters. Recall the shock and horror we felt when ICE agents killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti, and amplify it by several orders of magnitude.

Removing a dictator with Khamenei’s longevity (nearly five decades in power, first as president and then as supreme leader) provides openings for something different to emerge. Taking out Iranian military assets leaves the regime weaker.

Of course, what happened over the weekend is likely just the first chapter in a longer saga. And how this story began matters, because it will influence everything still to come.

Donald Trump opened this war without proper congressional oversight, and in doing so, likely broke the law.

In the United States, it is Congress that has the power to declare war, not the president. The point of this is twofold. First, to prevent one person from amassing too much power (and warmaking is the most terrible power an individual can hold). The second point is to ensure accountability and oversight and prevent the country from stumbling into quagmires abroad. This is a key element of America’s constitutional order, yet the legislative branch has gradually ceded that prerogative to the executive.

Save for a few anti-war progressives on the Democratic side and a handful of libertarian Republicans, both parties were content with this modus vivendi, especially if they held the White House.

The pre-February 28 imperial presidency is not a status quo Americans can afford to return to. Yes, Ali Khamenei was an evil man, and Iran and the world are better off without him. However, a moral case for military action is not a legal justification. And since Donald Trump is not particularly constrained by moral considerations, it is all the more urgent that Congress reclaim its authority.

Some Democrats on Capitol Hill are demanding Trump present a plan on Iran (his zigzagging interviews suggest he doesn’t have one). They are right to press the issue. Every aimless lurch needlessly endangers American servicemembers and diplomats, Iranian civilians, as well as people living in the Gulf states and Israel.

But this demand is only one half of the equation.

Democrats need a plan of their own. If Congress is to reassert its constitutional authority, then it needs to behave like a co-equal branch of government with its own initiatives and ideas rather than simply reacting to what the president does. Even if Congress manages to apply the brakes tomorrow, the supreme leader will still be dead. Iran’s government and military will still be in disarray. There is no way to put Humpty Dumpty back together again. The question is what we do with the pieces.

If Democrats halt Trump’s war, will they freeze Iran’s headless regime and postpone the question of that country’s future? Or do they have a strategy to capitalize on the moment and ensure that Khamenei is not just replaced with another dictator (as happened when Trump swapped Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro for one of the ousted strongman’s lieutenants)?

Can the removal of Khamenei be leveraged to weaken the broader authoritarian alliance? Ukraine has been hit by nearly 60,000 Iranian-made drones since 2022 and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is offering to help address the Iranian drone threat in the Middle East.

There’s also a larger dilemma: How do the Democrats suggest we deal with bad actors who abuse the rules of the international system?

Tehran mastered the use of proxies in order to have things both ways. Iran spent decades cultivating the legitimacy of a sovereign government while carrying on a global terror campaign. Each eulogy describing the late Ali Khamenei as a mere “head of state” and lamenting US-Israeli “aggression” is tribute to the success of this PR strategy.

In reality, the difference between Ali Khamenei and Osama bin Laden was mostly cosmetic: one had a seat in the United Nations and a flag on First Avenue; the other operated out of a cave.

Plenty of bad actors hide behind these same diplomatic fictions. Sure, no one gave the United States the right to play judge, jury, and executioner with foreign dictators. But no one gave those dictators a mandate to lead. They acquired it via brute force. February 28 showed that if autocrats want to live by those vicious rules, they risk dying by them too.

Reverting to a pre-February 28 world means authoritarian thugs get to wage war on democracies while enjoying the protection of our institutions.

Playing nice with bad guys today often means an even worse outcome tomorrow. We’ve witnessed this dynamic before: America’s awkward attempts to normalize ties with Putin’s Russia, from George W. Bush’s naive embrace to Barack Obama’s misguided reset, gave Moscow the cover it needed to launch a genocidal war in Ukraine.

The US and its allies have the strength to stop the rogues and revisionists who threaten them. Donald Trump throws around America’s might recklessly. We need to figure out how to wield that power prudently and decisively.

