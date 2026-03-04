The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
11h

I know there were a few reasons for him blowing up Iran…just like I used to have a few reasons to go to the gym when I was in college (health, muscles, cute girls…)

But, it’s the Perfect incentive trap: If they lose power, they face investigation and consequences. So maintaining power becomes existential, not political.

When losing office means potential prison, leaders don’t optimize for good governance, they optimize for staying in power by any means necessary. War, emergency powers, suppressing opposition, provoking crises that justify extraordinary measures…all become rational strategies.

This is why authoritarian systems become self-reinforcing. The initial abuses create the necessity for more abuses to avoid accountability for the first ones. The corruption compounds until leaving power peacefully becomes impossible.

They aren’t governing, They’re fortifying. Every norm broken, every institution captured, every crisis manufactured makes voluntary departure less viable.

The system locks them in…and locks everyone else out.

Reply
Share
Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
11h

Cheeto’s Gestapo Demands Loyalty

Historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat who has studied in depth past fascist regimes joined Elias in a illuminating YouTube video(https://bit.ly/4lb0QbA) to discuss Cheeto’s authoritarian reach with the CNPP(Christian Nationalist Pedo Party) Even though he sounds like an idiot/moron, make no mistake Cheeto is one of the most skilled propagandist in the last 50y and the CNPP plan to destroy America

There is no doubt that Cheeto’s ICE/CBP can be labeled as a paramilitary force(Gestapo) of the CNPP(Christian Nationalist Pedo Party) Either you are with our fascist movement or you’re not When a group forms you’re either part of our group or you’re a childless cat lady, you’re either part of the group or you’re labeled a globalist, ie Jewish enemy and is everywhere and must be ostracized Cheeto despises Americans unless some Americans are loyal to him Being a malignant narcissist everything revolves around Cheeto’s ego and his need for adulation

Fascist movements such as CNPP and their dictators become more reckless as their polling numbers go down NEVER give up on elections Protests are so so so important Do not minimize your power A Big Tent protest is coming involving all facets of American society(labor unions etc)

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture