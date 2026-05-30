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G.G. Moitra's avatar
G.G. Moitra
1h

Used to be the elite universities got people into an exlcusive club that made it easier to open doors that were closed to others. There was a presumption that the person was rigorously vetted so the degree was all the proof anyone needed. The club factor might still remain but the rest will be a hard claim to backup for many reasons and now AI

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Peter Benn's avatar
Peter Benn
4h

Most valuable thing for me from University: Ten (15, 20) Common Fallacies in Phil 101 Intro to Logic. In short form social media, these deceptions loom large. Take them apart!

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