What to make of the US-Israel strikes against the Iranian regime?

As with Venezuela, an attempt to end the brutal terrorist regime in Iran is a worthy endeavor.

But also as with Venezuela, Trump may be looking for personal advantages that leave Iranians unable to seize the opportunity to live in freedom that all people deserve.

Concern over civilian casualties is always valid; every innocent life is sacred.

But I hope you also expressed outrage over the tens of thousands of Iranians slaughtered recently by the Islamic Republic for protesting for their basic human rights.

No dictatorship is legitimate.

It will be quite something if Trump succeeds in ousting the dictatorships of Venezuela, Iran, and Cuba, all the while taking the side of their patron and partner, Putin’s Russia.

Perhaps he wants to be Putin’s only friend.

