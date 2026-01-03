The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johan's avatar
Johan
14h

It is mortifying to watch as someone who spent years in the foreign service defending the rules-based international order.

When the U.S. conducts airstrikes on a sovereign capital, extracts a head of state via special forces without congressional authorization, and announces it on social media from a private resort, we’ve just demolished every argument we’ve made about Ukraine for the past three years.

From a diplomatic perspective, this is catastrophic.

Every international law argument we’ve made: sovereignty matters, territorial integrity is inviolable, regime change by force is illegal, the UN Charter means something; just became “rules for thee but not for me.”

We just became the thing we claimed to oppose. And every person still there knows it, even if they can’t say it publicly. And frankly, it’s pathetic that they will still work for this regime. Disgusting…

That’s the real cost of this operation, not just Venezuelan lives, but American credibility on every principle we claimed to defend.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

—Johan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Donovan Marley's avatar
Donovan Marley
14h

To increase America’s access to oil, Fascist dictator, Donald Trump has invaded Venezuela—the latest in a series of impeachable offenses committed by our criminal president. Trump is intellectually, cognitively, ethically, and morally unfit to perform the duties as President of a Constitutional Republic.

The release of the transcript of Jack Smith’s testimony to the Judiciary Committee confirms “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Donald Trump tried to overthrow the government of the United States on January 6, 2021–a blatant act of treason. The majority of Americans reject his treasonous attempt to overthrow the 2020 elections. They reject his invasion of the sovereign nation of Venezuela. They reject his deployment of ICE thugs, they reject his sexual predations, his fraudulent financial dealings, his pardoning of criminal oligarchs, his murderous attacks on the high seas, his deployments of the U.S. military against the American people, and his compulsive and continual lying.

Opposition to Trump’s presidency continues to grow. Revealed by the October 18th “NO KINGS” protests followed by the total rejection of MAGA Republicans in the November 4th elections, the Trump presidency—as reported by Fox News on November 18—was approved by only 38% of Americans; 60% of the American people disapprove.

Every aspect of Trump’s Presidency is rejected by the majority of the American people. This majority will not rest until the convicted criminal Donald Trump, and his MAGA Neo-Nazi enablers, are removed from office, prosecuted for treason, convicted, and punished as dictated by the Constitution.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture