The Next Move

Harry069 🇨🇦
I don’t believe that Trump is the quintessential ‘mastermind’ behind the makeover of America. I believe he is the useful idiot in all this but more than that the likes of ‘The Heritage Foundation’ has made a deal with the devil - a deal that gives Trump free reign to rape and pillage America but he must stick to the Foundation’s plan as described in Project 2025 as amended from time to time. For The Foundation, the destruction of democracy in America and the institution of a theocratic government in America is the ultimate goal. Trump is the ‘suppository’ of distraction while The Foundation does their dirty work - the cost being worth it in the eyes of The Foundation.

Sophie Nussle
Two and a bit decades ago, I was working in Iraq as a humanitarian. Some of what I saw was... let's say that what was done in Americans' names was not what most Americans would have approved, except perhaps the MAGA types. It was unapologetic, however, and it was also done in the name of freedom, liberation of the people, etc. etc. "We're the good guys", they said, and they truly believed that, even when they were beating the shit out of someone (that someone might have been a quintessential "bad guy" or an Iraqi patriot, or some poor bugger caught up in the net). I remember thinking at the time that if that attitude and heavily militarised presence were to turn inwards, things would go really badly for the US. It's sad to see it play out, just as it's sad to remember the exactions committed in Iraq.

