Give a gift subscription

We’re just over two weeks into the new year, so I think it’s still fair to have resolutions.

Here’s one of mine: I want to talk directly with you more frequently. Real conversations.

To make good on that commitment, we’ll be hosting our next premium subscriber Zoom call on Tuesday, February 3 at 5pm ET (registration info below).

This isn’t a lecture. It’s an opportunity to actually get some face time with one another. A chance to check in and get your temperature on the issues that matter most in the fight for American democracy and freedom around the world. ICE. Iran. Venezuela. Russia-Ukraine. Greenland. It’s all fair game for discussion.

We’ve run several of these gatherings in the past, and the response is always gratifying. As one of our premium subscribers put it:

I have a number of Substack subscriptions, and attend a lot of geopolitical events in person and online. This open access format, genuine audience interaction, is really unique.

In order to preserve that interactive dynamic, these conversations will remain exclusive to premium subscribers (if you gift someone a subscription they’ll get access too). I encourage you to sign up. I probably sound like a broken record, but it bears repeating: I don’t get a cent from your subscription fees. The Next Move is a project of the Renew Democracy Initiative. Your support enables RDI’s important work delivering aid to frontline communities in Ukraine, bringing the stories of political dissidents to Americans who desperately need to hear them, and getting more content out here on Substack.

And speaking of premium subscribers—I took some time yesterday to sign chess sets for the winners of our last raffle (premium subscribers are automatically entered to win whenever we run these contests). It reminded me of all of the people doing their part for democracy, and I’m always flattered and grateful that you put your faith in me and the RDI/Next Move team.

Signing chess sets yesterday. I’m grateful for our premium subscribers!

I hope to see you on February 3. You can find the registration link below (I encourage you to upgrade to access it if you’re not already a premium subscriber). Space is limited, so don’t wait to sign up.