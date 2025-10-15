The Next Move

Stosh Wychulus
15h

You do what you need to do to accomplish your goal, and if flattering Trump is one of those , so be it. You do imperfect things to deal with an imperfect world. So much counterproductive nonsense generated by elements of the left.

Jonathan Gellman
13hEdited

In expressing appreciation for support by Trump, Machado is in part following the example of the American Revolution. In that struggle against the king and parliament of Great Britain for a legislative voice in the levying of taxes and other features of representative government, Americans solicited military support from various govenments, including the corrupt monarchy of France. Advocates for democracy appealing to the world outside their borders often find that the enemy of their enemy can be a useful friend, even when that friend may not be a model for democracy.

