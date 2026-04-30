The Next Move

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Iain's avatar
Iain
7h

I am of a different tribe, Canadian for a start, and a believer in the place of government in the affairs of people, but applaud your eloquence and your objective. There are many mansions, as you say, but one overall aim.

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Eric B Lange's avatar
Eric B Lange
2m

I have a barn to do that's ALL the editing I can muster this minute...

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Too bad huh.

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