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Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
19h

These assassins or attempted assassins aren’t usually rational people. Obviously they’re wrong but if they’re mentally disturbed, you can’t reason with them.

I’ve noticed from the comments after this attempted assassination that people are generally concerned with the ready ability of weapons. Reducing this availability would help.

But it seems politically impossible with so many Americans completely opposed to any restrictions.

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Shahid Buttar's avatar
Shahid Buttar
20h

I agree with you that political violence plays into the hands of autocrats, but would respectfully disagree with your conclusion that "Democracy is not truly dead until we give up on it as a means to accomplish our goals and resolve our differences."

Democracy in America died a long time ago, largely because political violence has defined the United States since its very origins. It is also widely overlooked and disregarded, in the sense that it has grown so pervasive and ubiquitous that Americans can't even seem to recognize it anymore. I wrote a post reflecting on these unfortunate patterns the day after the White House Correspondents Dinner and welcome any thoughts. https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/what-did-last-nights-attack-on-the

Keep up the good work!

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