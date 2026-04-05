The Next Move

The Next Move

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Stephen Mauris's avatar
Stephen Mauris
12h

Thank you for your honesty, bravery, and willingness to share. When otherwise intelligent and reasonable people turn morally ugly, this is the result.

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Richard Turnbull, J.D.'s avatar
Richard Turnbull, J.D.
12h

Fascinating and moving. Mobs of uncomprehending dolts are the worst, especially when they have some good credentials that should alert them to be much more careful about their claims!

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