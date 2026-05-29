The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola's avatar
Muhammad Rahimtoola
2h

Pretty one sided. By the second half of this century, China will most likely be miles ahead of the United States both economically and politically.

Reply
Share
Sam's avatar
Sam
2h

Trump may have meant 'honored to be your friend'......in the same way he was'

honored to be invited to Jeffrey Epstein's island'...... so much for notions of honor. How did we come to this.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture