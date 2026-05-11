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Carol Cummings's avatar
Carol Cummings
4h

And then there's the millions of dollars the commander in chief, his family and his friends are making on every statement DJT makes about the Iran war. It's all of a piece, but the little guys are the only ones held accountable.

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Protect the Vote's avatar
Protect the Vote
6h

Free And Fair Elections Under Attack: WE the People Must Respond

This Hartmann reporting(https://bit.ly/4wo97hi) is essential to Substack readers to bring awareness to the Nazi Republican assault on free and fair elections For the most part WE the People are unaware of this sinister plot by the Nazis to retain power forever

First steps WE must take:

Early voting is MANDATORY to ensure that any challenge to your vote can be thwarted

WE the People can fight this with awareness of this Nazi attempt and urging everyone of our friends, neighbors, relatives, and family to vote early to avoid being disenfranchised as a registered voter After voting one last step to check that your vote has been tabulated

Call your senators today through the Capitol switchboard at (202) 224-3121 and tell them you want algorithmic transparency legislation and Section 230 reform.

Make sure your voter registration is current at vote.org, check on your state-level legislators at openstates.org, and start telling everyone you know that science has now proven that the 2024 election wasn’t a free and fair contest of ideas

Also contact your state rep/state senator to introduce a trigger law and have it in place before the 2026 midterm election: if the federal government interferes with the election, the state will redirect federal taxes to an escrow account

Demand of any candidate that you support will make it a priority to stop at a federal level voting rights laws that close all of the criminal Nazi Republican loopholes that will guarantee voters free and fair elections

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