October put things into perspective—an international perspective. The anniversary of the October 7 attacks and the Gaza war and the naming of Venezuela’s María Corina Machado (one of RDI’s 2025 Heroes of Democracy award winners) as Nobel Peace Prize laureate were stark reminders that the fight for freedom is global.

Before the Hamas attacks on Israel, Western policymakers refused to acknowledge a problem that ran from Gaza to Yemen through Iran, Russia, and China. Fatima Abo Alasrar explains the authoritarian axis at work in the Middle East and around the world.

Uriel Epshtein responds to María Corina Machado’s critics. Jay Nordlinger contextualizes the award for the Venezuelan dissident and its place in Nobel history.

It’s always important to remember what we’re fighting for—in America and around the world. Jay Nordlinger presents a defense of one of the bedrock values of democracy: free speech. And when it comes to free speech, what you want for yourself, you have to grant to the other guy.

