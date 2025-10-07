The Next Move

The Next Move

Sam
4d

This is brilliantly written –with a lucid analysis and a call to action—grounded in unwavering commitment, sustained engagement and timely, disciplined coordinated responses— to the coalition of liberal democracies. As the anchor of this endeavor, we, the United States need to re-train ourselves to think and plan long-term, and prepare to play the long game--- things at which we used to be very good.

Protect the Vote
4d

Cheeto Didn’t Learn His Lesson In 2021

Let’s go back to 2020 when Cheeto after losing the election pulled all the stops including a ransacking of the Capitol building during the J6 insurrection when Cheeto called on his hoodlums to interfere with the certification of the election

As all the turmoil was being churned now disbarred Guliani and his Nazi cohort of lawyers filed and lost 61 lawsuits in court attempting to push Cheeto’s Big Lie agenda

Well it’s now 2025 and Cheeto is trying to militarize the streets of Democratic cities, first Los Angeles, then Portland, and now Chicago But the federal courts as they did in 2020 have turned the stupidity of the attempt to militarize our cities into what could only be termed sham legalese

So Cheeto being the bully he is, thinks that he can get away his military junta attempt and as JB Pritzker(governor of Illinois) has said that bringing the military is about fear and intimidation of the electorate in the runup to the 2026 midtems Pritzker also suggested on Maddow yesterday that he believes that the Nazi regime will confiscate voting machines

