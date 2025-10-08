The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
3d

These examples aren't violations of free speech, though you could reasonably argue that they reflect closed-mindedness.

1. Unless the bookshop had some kind of monopoly power, why shouldn't its proprietor choose to sell books they like, and not those they don't? I wouldn't, for example, expect a Christian bookstore to stock atheist books.

2. Unless you have left something out, the only consequence you faced for voicing unpopular opinions was that you were unpopular. Others, exercising their own right to free speech, said things that were critical of you. The scurriers preferred popularity to self-expression.

That's quite different from what we are seeing now from (most of) the erstwhile advocates of free speech - the government firing its own employees and leaning on private employers to do the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Howard Yourow's avatar
Howard Yourow
3d

Yes, JaNo raises a key, classical challenge : Can human political organization, writ large, overcome The Laws Of Nature and the findings of evolution ?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture