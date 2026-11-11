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BG Pete Chiefari's avatar
BG Pete Chiefari
4h

Mr. Kasparov and Mr. Nordinger, this is a no-brainer. In a choice between Romney and DeSantis, give me Romney every time every day everywhere. Ron DeSantis is a political opportunist. That's it. Nothing less! You're right, he bends like a Reed in the wind. Whichever way the wind is blowing is the way that Ron DeSantis will wind up genuflecting. Thank you for Post. It was very helpful! Mr. DeSantis is being talked about as a particular possible presidential candidate For the Republicans in 2028. Oh my God! Trump lite?

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Rick Henderson's avatar
Rick Henderson
3h

Trump and his enablers have poisoned the Republican brand, perhaps for a generation. I can think of few I would trust to walk my dog, much less invest any power. Thank you for this clarity.

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