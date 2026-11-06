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dick scott's avatar
dick scott
14h

Let us pray the congress will help. Patriot missels help but won’t take munch to make Russia resign

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Johan's avatar
Johan
5h

What Ukraine needs from the new Congress is the expensive part, and you named the catch, congress can pass aid, but the administration decides whether it moves.

Your line about keeping their country with or without us is the one that stuck. They've stopped waiting on Washington.

The EU must keep up with the aid and all support.

I'm sorry about Andrew Kirby, that’s a tragic loss. These are the real stories about what is actually happening to real people.

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