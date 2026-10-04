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BigDaddy52's avatar
BigDaddy52
Oct 4

When I first learned of trump's Invitation, I literally said aloud WTAF!!. Is this a summit, or a personal trump festivity?

The only suitable place for (world) leaders to convene around putin is to view his trial at The Hague. I hope everyone present shuns him like the plague he is.

BTW, trump's trial should be on the bill, also.

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Chuck McLean's avatar
Chuck McLean
Oct 4

And all the while, the Trump Crime Family is exploring an oil deal with the butcher. https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/03/us/politics/trump-putin-ukraine-oil-deal-5-takeaways.html?unlocked_article_code=1.GFE.0vya.B6NoIMInmYk7&smid=nytcore-ios-share

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