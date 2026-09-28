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Benjy Compson's avatar
Benjy Compson
Sep 28Edited

To quote a former colleague of yours, at a formerly estimable magazine, who shamefully has shelved his momentary grasp of reason on January 20th: “In a saner and better world, we would be having a serious discussion about the 25th Amendment RIGHT NOW”…or, to The Village Idiwitt, even more seriously, Art111.S.3.C.2.1

Thank you for maintaining your deepest integrity and not following the herd of wasted dumb arses in the polluted mainstream media that placates and enables this monster, I mean mobster in the Bada Bing, I mean Oval Office. Please Deat God deliver U.S. from the evil doers that rolls out the bloody red carpet for mass murderers and dictators. And send everyone to hell that went along to get along with the agent Orangeman menace.

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Sam's avatar
Sam
Sep 30Edited

The disparaging depiction of former President Biden is a reflection and expression of Trump's crassness and utter lack of taste and decorum. Being rich does not equate to being decent, ethical or having good manners -- examples in public life abound! More to the point, Trump must feel threatened by Biden and his track record to seethe so publicly and for so long.... this cannot be healthy.

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