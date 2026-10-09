Register for FOFcon

Extremists shouldn’t have a monopoly on inspiration. So we’re building a positive vision for a free society.

Liberal democracy is losing ground. Even though liberalism is where we get individual freedom, checks and balances, and human flourishing, the very word “liberal” has practically become a slur among extremists of all stripes. It’s code for cringe, uncool, cheugy.

That’s why we’re launching FOFcon—the Future of Freedom Convention—on December 9-10 in Washington, DC, where we’ll be laying out the blueprint for everything that a free society can be.

It’s easy to call out bad guys like Hasan Piker and Tucker Carlson. But simply stating what you’re against is a recipe for political disaster.

People are tired of the resistance—it’s time to offer a positive vision for liberalism that promotes human flourishing, protects minorities, advances ideological diversity, and guarantees personal agency.

We’ll be focused on making this argument in a way that can resonate with people beyond the usual suspects. We’ll hear from military leaders about building an esprit de corps and motivating people to risk their lives for an idea that’s bigger than them. We’ll talk to religious leaders about how to inspire faith and devotion. To political leaders about what a positive vision for our society might look when we’re not solely focused on attacking the other side. To comedians as they skewer some of the subjects that people in politics usually avoid. And of course, RDI’s dissident community will talk about their vision for a free society, having experienced its alternative.

Join us at FOFcon

Expect two days filled with sharp debates and walk away with unexpected allies and a positive vision for the future that can go head-to-head with anything the demagogues are selling.

Oh, and that terminology—the Future of Freedom Convention—is deliberate. We used to run a “conference”—everyone in DC has a conference. Circular agreement, soulless meeting rooms, workshops that participants forget before they’ve even finished. We’re not doing that. FOFcon is heterodox. It’s lively. What Comic Con is for superhero fans, FOFcon is for freedom fighters.

We hope you’ll join us.

Join us in DC on December 9-10