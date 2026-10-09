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JH in MD's avatar
JH in MD
Oct 9

Love this. Great idea!!

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Ivan Sabol's avatar
Ivan Sabol
Oct 11

Wow... i guess that the right wing followers this page attracts will be ecstatic 🤣🤣

Imagine ...them rootig for protecting minorities and giving "the others" freedoms...🤦‍♂️

Isnt that reserved for "the chosen"?

Anyway... rooting for bringing extra sanity in the world... but the field was not well prepared to receive the message thus far.... everyone and their Fox worshipping mother simply adores strongmen selling the idea only they have the answers to make america great again... and liberalism wasnt it...

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