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Adam Martin's avatar
Adam Martin
4d

Garry, despite your 100% accurate criticism of Sen. Graham, you are being far too kind. History will record Graham as a sycophant of the highest order, one who sucked up to Trump and deeply damaged the US in the process. He won't be remembered for supporting Ukraine.

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Johan
4d

History will judge the complicit. It should also audit the machine that made complicity the rational move for almost everyone in the room. Rational is not a defense. It is a diagnosis. The machine explains him. It does not absolve him, and it does not un-break what he helped break.

Johan 🐌

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