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John Mahoney's avatar
John Mahoney
11h

Thank You Mr. Kasparov for your keen insights and reminder that, WE THE PEOPLE have as much to overcome, as we have to celebrate.

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Steve Maleski's avatar
Steve Maleski
9h

Thank you for this heartfelt essay. It is an encouragement during a politically dark and dangerous time in this country.

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