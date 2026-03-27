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Editor’s Note: The Renew Democracy Initiative—publisher of The Next Move—is in Ukraine! We’ll be sharing daily dispatches from our delegation. Premium subscribers will receive each Ukraine Dispatch 24 hours before anyone else. Be the first to get on-the-ground news from the frontlines of freedom by upgrading to join our premium subscriber community today! All proceeds go to support the work of the Renew Democracy Initiative, including humanitarian assistance to communities in Ukraine.

I got into an argument with a congressman last week (this is normal for me these days).

The representative in question is Don Bacon, a Republican serving Nebraska’s second district in the House. He’ll be retiring after the midterms.

Bacon is a rarity in the modern GOP—a sincere supporter of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression. He’s also one of the few who seems to actually want to carry on the example set by President Ronald Reagan.

Yet sincerity is no substitute for action, and this is where he and I came to blows.

It’s clear that Trump is working hand in glove with Vladimir Putin against Ukraine. A Russian delegation is in Washington, hosted by several of Bacon’s fellow Republicans (and, it seems, one Democrat).

The administration recently lifted sanctions on Russian oil.

The White House is teasing an invite to the Kremlin’s Belarusian puppet, Alexander Lukashenko—also newly freed from sanctions.

Pete Hegseth’s Defense Department is about to divert $750 million in funds paid out by NATO allies for life-saving military aid away from Ukraine. This is just shameless theft.

The president continues to insult Ukraine and its leaders—conditioning aid upon the surrender of territory to the Russian aggressor. He does all of this while Kyiv sends drone experts to rescue US troops in the Middle East. Think about it: to show just how much goodwill they have for the American people and save American lives, the Ukrainians are sacrificing resources that could be put toward their existential fight with Russia.

And Donald Trump spits on them.

I believe the Nebraska congressman is being genuine in his statements of support for Kyiv. Bacon has criticized President Trump before, which sets him apart from sycophants like Senator Lindsay Graham.

That is why I insisted to Bacon (who’d just posted an inspiring Churchill quote) on more action, less tweeting. Bacon muted me in response.

(To those inclined to call me a hypocrite for admonishing someone for tweeting with a tweet of my own—I am not a congressman, but I’m doing what I can—have a look at what my organization, the Renew Democracy Initiative, is doing to provide material support for Ukraine.)

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Representative Bacon doesn’t realize the power that he holds. Republicans hold a razor-thin majority in the House. If Bacon plays hardball for Ukraine, he’d could put Mike Johnson’s speakership on the line with just two more defections (perhaps Michael McCaul of Texas, another pro-Ukraine diamond in the Russia-supporting rough, and Kevin Kiley, a Republican-recently-turned-independent).

That leaves the Nebraska congressman in a strong negotiating position to demand the administration change course on Ukraine. With no election to worry about, Bacon is free from many of the typical political constraints.

I recognize that opening the door to a Hakeem Jeffries speakership is a difficult pill to swallow for a principled conservative like Bacon. I have my issues with today’s Democrats, and while I’m not an American, many of my political heroes come from the Republican old guard.

Yet Ukraine’s cause demands more from those of us in the US. If young Ukrainian men and women can sacrifice their lives to defend the Free World, can’t an outgoing congressman sacrifice his partisan loyalty to defend Ukraine?

Congressman Bacon, I know you are a good guy. The problem is that simply being a good guy is not enough. You have the power and influence to act on your words.

If you can do that, I’ll forgive you for keeping me muted on Twitter. I do post a lot.

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