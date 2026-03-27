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Kim's avatar
Kim
9h

Unfortunately, Rep. Bacon is not running for reelection.

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Russian Nazi's avatar
Russian Nazi
6h

He won't advocate for Ukraine (much) more than he already has. In order to cash in on his contacts and influence, he must remain on decent terms with the regime and their puppets and propagandists.

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