The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰's avatar
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
4h

One angle that may deserve even more attention is the structural link between the Iran theatre and the war in Ukraine.

Iran has not merely been a political partner for Moscow; it has become a practical enabler of Russia’s war effort, most visibly through the supply of Shahed drones that have been used extensively against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

That creates a strategic paradox.

A weakening of Iran could, in principle, degrade Russia’s access to some of these capabilities. But at the same time, a widening Middle Eastern conflict risks diverting Western attention, production capacity, and political bandwidth away from Ukraine.

In other words: the Iran crisis could simultaneously weaken one pillar of Russia’s war machine while also weakening Ukraine’s support structure.

Which effect dominates will likely depend less on battlefield events in Iran and more on whether Western governments maintain strategic focus on Ukraine while managing a second crisis.

The real test is therefore not only military — it is one of political prioritization and strategic discipline.

Reply
Share
Marilyn W's avatar
Marilyn W
1h

Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦 🌻 🕊

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture