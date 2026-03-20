The Next Move

The Next Move

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Johan
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Kasparov’s checklist is perfect…skip planning, bully allies, trust Putin, what could go wrong?

As a chess player myself (amateur, my wife destroys me regularly), I recognize brilliant strategic thinking when I see it. The “dredge a new strait across Saudi Arabia and Iran will pay for it” might be my favorite move on the board. There’s a certain schadenfreude watching Trump stumble through geopolitical disasters he created.

The sad part?

Iranians suffering twice—once under theocratic regime they didn’t choose, now under Trumpian stupidity they definitely didn’t choose. Як кажуть в моїй українській родині, це темна комедія.

Looking forward to the Ukraine dispatches, actual strategic thinking from people playing the long game. ;-/)

—Johan

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