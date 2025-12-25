The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
6hEdited

Excellent newsletter. I read about the Churches support of the invasion, as well as the other atrocities like child kidnappings. These people are despicable and just shows you what people will do for wealth and power.

The Russian Orthodox Church reminds me of America’s evangelicals; in both cases, they wouldn’t know Jesus if he were living on earth, preaching in the streets, and staring them in the face.

In fact, I’d posit, they’d probably have him crucified: Again, as a left-wing radical Jew…:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marius Didziokas's avatar
Marius Didziokas
6h

Sharp piece. The Kremlin’s “defender of faith” act masks missile strikes, abducted children, and a captured church network. The moral line between Moscow’s performative Orthodoxy and Ukrainian faith in bombed-out basements is exactly what “peace now” proponents keep dodging.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Next Move · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture