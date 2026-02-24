Four Years of Terror, Four Years of Bravery
A look back at Ukraine’s fight for freedom.
Ariane de Gennaro is a communications intern at the Renew Democracy Initiative and an incoming JD candidate at Harvard Law School. She previously wrote for the Yale Daily News and worked in the office of Senator Mazie Hirono.
Today marks four years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. In that time, thousands of Ukrainians have been killed, children abducted, cities destroyed, and critical energy infrastructure decimated. 2025 has been a particularly bloody year, with mounting casualties and, under President Trump’s second term, flagging American will and a renewed push to accommodate Vladimir Putin.
From the very first day of the full-scale invasion, the Renew Democracy Initiative—publisher of The Next Move—has worked to help our friends on the frontlines of freedom, rallying support in the United States, sharing Ukrainians’ stories, and delivering millions of dollars of humanitarian assistance to communities in Ukraine.
We’d like to take this moment to highlight some of our most important commentary and work on Ukraine. Yet as we reflect on the past, let’s remember: the war is not over— Ukraine still needs sustained and resolute support in order to win.
RDI is continuing to bring material assistance to Ukrainians who most need it. As of 2026, we have delivered $15 million in dual-use humanitarian aid to Ukraine, providing concrete necessities such as water filtration units, generators, sleeping bags, and MREs (meals ready to eat). At the end of last year, RDI delivered 150 New Year’s presents to children undergoing treatment at a Kharkiv oncology clinic. Most recently RDI supplied chemical heaters to help families endure the winter amid a severe energy and heating crisis.
We urge you to join us in standing for Ukrainian victory. The war is not over. The fight for Ukraine is the fight for freedom around the world.
