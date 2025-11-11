At The Next Move, we know freedom isn’t guaranteed. It depends upon people who are willing to stand up and protect it. America’s veterans and active service members don’t just serve the cause of liberty, they embody it.

Around the world authoritarian leaders are finding innovative ways to probe our defenses and those of our democratic allies. And here at home, as American troops are deployed on the streets of American cities and the top brass face unprecedented and unexplained purges, our service members are called to remember their oaths.

The oath of enlistment:

I, ___, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.

And, for officers:

I, ___, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.

This Veterans Day, we honor all who have answered the call. In that spirit, we’re sharing a roundup of content from The Next Move featuring Americans who served.

A Higher Duty: The Military's Obligations to the Constitution Alexander Vindman · Nov 2 American service members swear an oath to the Constitution, not an individual leader. RDI Board Member Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman warns that service members face a critical moment in our country’s history, one where that oath may be tested. Vindman urges our nation’s troops to remember their civic duty, and to put their service to the Constitution above personal loyalty. Read full story

Admiral Bill McRaven: We Are the Good Guys Garry Kasparov · Apr 9 Admiral William H. McRaven, one of America’s most distinguished military leaders, oversaw the operation that led to the death of Osama bin Laden, the rescue of Captain Phillips, and the capture of Saddam Hussein. At the 2025 Heroes of Democracy gala, RDI proudly honored McRaven with the Heroes of Democracy Award in recognition of his extraordinary service.



In his speech, McRaven reminds Americans that we are the good guys. He calls on us to remember who we are and to have the courage to defend the principles that define us—offering a positive vision of who America is and can continue to be. Read full story