Four Veterans’ Perspectives for Veterans Day
Honoring the service and sacrifice of Americans in uniform with four perspectives from distinguished veterans.
At The Next Move, we know freedom isn’t guaranteed. It depends upon people who are willing to stand up and protect it. America’s veterans and active service members don’t just serve the cause of liberty, they embody it.
Around the world authoritarian leaders are finding innovative ways to probe our defenses and those of our democratic allies. And here at home, as American troops are deployed on the streets of American cities and the top brass face unprecedented and unexplained purges, our service members are called to remember their oaths.
The oath of enlistment:
I, ___, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.
And, for officers:
I, ___, do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.
This Veterans Day, we honor all who have answered the call. In that spirit, we’re sharing a roundup of content from The Next Move featuring Americans who served.
