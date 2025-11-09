Dear reader:

At The Next Move, we argue, we disagree, but we share a fundamental cause: Strengthening democracy and putting the authoritarians on the back foot.

We’re inviting you to continue the conversation in person from December 9-10, 2025 as the Renew Democracy Initiative, publisher of The Next Move, hosts our third annual Frontlines of Freedom Conference (FOFCON) right in the heart of the action in Washington, DC.

FOFCON is about fostering a culture of freedom, and that’s something that’s best done face-to-face. This conference brings together a unique alliance of political dissidents, business leaders, academics, thought leaders, and journalists, and we want you in our coalition.

Over the course of two days, our program will look at how authoritarians exploit issues like immigration, and how rational and humane policies can defang demagogues. We’ll explore how dictators and their imitators try to bully businesses and campuses—and we’ll offer tools for leaders in education and industry to fight back.

We’ll hear from people who grew up without rights Americans take for granted, living in places like Russia and China, Latin American, and Africa, and build on their experiences.

In the coming days, RDI’s Jay Nordlinger will give you a taste of some of their stories, with podcast interviews featuring political dissidents who are joining us for FOFCON.

This year, for the first time, we’ll take the strategic lessons of our conference straight to the corridors of power, with a day focused on engaging with folks on Capitol Hill.

This is all about building a true community focused on pushing back against malign influence and building a prosperous free society. Want to get in on the action?

Register to join RDI in DC on Dec. 9-10

We hope to see you in DC this December.

Garry Kasparov

Founder & Chairman, Renew Democracy Initiative

Uriel Epshtein

CEO, Renew Democracy Initiative

